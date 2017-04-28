State Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a protest calling on Pennsylvania to add sexual orientation to its hate crime law at John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in Philadelphia. The renewed call for the legislation comes in response to the Sept. 11 beating of a gay couple (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
State Representative Brian Sims tries to subdue a cyber-bully to no avail
State Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a protest calling on Pennsylvania to add sexual orientation to its hate crime law at John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014, in Philadelphia. The renewed call for the legislation comes in response to the Sept. 11 beating of a gay couple (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
State Representative Brian Sims of the Philadelphia County joins John to describe the action he took in response to being cyber-bullied. Find out what happens after the Representative has a word with the grandmother of that cyber-bully.