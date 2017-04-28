× Sam Panayotovich: “Without Rajon Rondo the Bulls looked lost”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the Chicago Bulls playoff loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Sam talks about how Dwyane Wade and the rest of the team looked tired, how the team really missed Rajon Rondo and what we expect to see in the off-season. Hint: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is staying.

