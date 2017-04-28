Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls reacts on from the bench during the third quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sam Panayotovich: “Without Rajon Rondo the Bulls looked lost”
WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the Chicago Bulls playoff loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Sam talks about how Dwyane Wade and the rest of the team looked tired, how the team really missed Rajon Rondo and what we expect to see in the off-season. Hint: Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is staying.
