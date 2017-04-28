× Reading, Writing, Raising Chickens? Lakeview kids get lesson in farm life

LAKEVIEW — Class pets at Burley Elementary have gotten quite the upgrade.

Starting Friday, students in the Lakeview school’s Sustainability Club began taking care of a flock of chickens. The hens’ new home is a cherry red chicken coop unveiled last week as part of Burley’s Eco:Lab initiative geared toward teaching students about sustainability and environmental issues.

“We don’t just want them to learn about it; we want our students to be able to experience it, act on it and realize the part they can play in it and actually have fun doing it,” said Burley Principal Catherine Plocher.