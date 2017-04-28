× Legal Face-Off’s Rich Lenkov: Barbara Byrd Bennett to be sentenced today

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal analyst, and co-host of Legal Face-Off podcast, Rich Lenkov. They talk about Barbara Byrd Bennett’s sentencing, Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson in divorce court, the United Airlines passenger settlement, and much more.

