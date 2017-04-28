× Illinois gubernatorial candidate on abortion funding, minimum wage increase, new book explores injustice and more.

Jason and Rich welcome Illinois gubernatorial candidate and 47th Ward Alderman Ameya Pawar to discuss Governor Rauner’s threatened veto of Illinois House Bill 40, which proponents say safeguards abortion rights.

University of Illinois Professor Robert Bruno discusses local and national efforts to raise the minimum wage and its impact on the overall economy.

Veteran prosecutor and white collar attorney Joel Cohen discusses his brand new book “Broken Scales: Reflections on Injustice”, a fascinating look at injustices in the legal system.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Jason and Rich discuss breaking news involving former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert’s pension, the Jesse Jackson Jr. divorce case, Chance the Rapper’s new copyright lawsuit and a prominent Chicago lawyer’s lawsuit involving dogs and elevators.