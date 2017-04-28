Hoge: Scouting Bears’ Second Round Pick TE Adam Shaheen

The Bears made a very interesting second round pick Friday when general manager Ryan Pace traded back nine slots before selecting Ashland University tight end Adam Shaheen with the No. 45 overall pick.

At 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, Shaheen is a monster tight end who looked like he was playing against high school kids at the Division-II level. On tape, he looks bigger than both his left and right tackles.

The size disparity makes it difficult to accurately evaluate the tape and it worries me that he doesn’t look more dominant as a blocker. He’s a “willing” blocker and certainly was asked to be more of a receiving weapon at Ashland, but given his size, I’m not extremely impressed with his blocking on tape.

New #Bears TE Adam Shaheen's receiving ability on display here: pic.twitter.com/Mbu1jJGKWZ — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) April 29, 2017

You can certainly see the potential as a receiver, however. His speed really stands out, out-running much smaller defensive backs down the field. Shaheen has a great hands and an ability to to adjust to the football in the air, which is rare for a tight end of his size. All this kid does is catch touchdowns, getting into the end zone 26 times in his final 22 games. Ashland often asked him to line up to the outside as a wide receiver, a skill that should translate to the NFL, creating mismatches.

Shaheen’s path to the NFL is certainly unique. He went to college to play basketball, mainly because he was barely 200 pounds. After deciding that he missed the game of football, he transferred to Ashland and ate food non-stop to bulk up.

“It was just a grind to put on that kind of weight and still maintain my athleticism,” Shaheen said Friday night via conference call. “It was a good grind for two years.”

Shaheen did it without sacrificing much speed, which is why he was able to leave Ashland with one year of eligibility, a rare feat for a Division-II prospect.

Ultimately, Shaheen is a very raw player with a ton of upside considering his size-speed ratio at the tight end position. He’ll need some time to adjust while making a huge jump up in competition and his blocking must improve. Personally, I think this was a bit of a reach in the second round and it will be interesting to see how Shaheen’s career compares to South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, who went to the Rams one pick ahead of the Bears. Both players are big, athletic receiving tight ends who played against inferior competition.

While tight end is a big need for the Bears, it appears Pace is sticking strong to his “best player available” approach. For all the talk about the defensive depth in the first three rounds, Pace drafted a quarterback and a tight end in the first two rounds and his next pick isn’t slated to come until No. 117 in the fourth round. The Bears gave up their third round pick while trading up for Mitchell Trubisky in the first round. By trading back in the second, Pace was able to recoup a fourth round pick while swapping out his seventh round pick for a sixth rounder. The Bears also received a 2018 fourth rounder from the Cardinals in the deal.

Adam Hoge covers the Chicago Bears for WGN Radio and WGNRadio.com. He also co-hosts The Beat, weekends on 720 WGN. Follow him on Twitter at @AdamHoge.