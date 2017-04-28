× Get to know the genre-defying artist Nobody aka Willis Earl Beal

Singer-songwriter Willis Earl Beal aka Nobody joins Justin to talk about his career, making the transition in his persona from Willis Earl Beal to an artist known as Nobody, the challenges he faces from changing his name, how he feels that Nobody is a better representation of the artist that he’s become, how personal evolution and entertainment do not mix, growing up in Chicago, when music became a part of his life, the artists that influenced him early in his career, why he had to leave Chicago, how the stakes get higher as he becomes more successful, why he enjoys confusing his audience and attempting to create a euphoric state with his music.

