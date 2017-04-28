× Predicting ‘The Last Jedi’ based on available clues, Star Wars Celebration Orlando, rare Mark Hamill audio from 1983, and more

THE LAST JEDI gets decoded by F.J. DeSanto this week on RFR. Hear what F.J. believes will be the plot of TLJ and the fate of the characters based on what we saw in the teaser trailer. No spoilers. No insider scoop. Just hypothesis and educated speculation in the truest spirit of fandom. You will enjoy hearing what F.J. has to say! Plus, we go back to Orlando to visit Jeremy Meadows at the incredible Nissan display at SWCO to talk about the incredible STAR WARS 360 degree virtual reality experience created by Nissan and ILM, the Episode VIII trailer, young Han Solo and of course, the Nissan Rogue: Star Wars Rogue One Limited Edition. And, news headlines with audio highlights from Rian Johnson, Ashley Eckstein, Rosario Dawson, rare audio from 1983 of Mark Hamill talking to Gene Siskel about the Sequel Trilogy and more.