Daughter of the great Tony Bennett, Antonia Bennett

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by daughter of Tony Bennett, and fine vocalist herself, Antonia Bennett! They talk about her father’s timeless music, her own musical career, celebrities she encountered growing up, and much more.

