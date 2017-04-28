× Chicago Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones, Jr: “We don’t build monstrosities, we build communities”

Eugene Jones, Jr., Chief Executive Officer for the Chicago Housing Authority, joins Justin to discuss his career in public housing, the challenges he’s facing duriing his second year on the job, the importance of the agency being transparent, dealing with the stigma that is attached to public housing, the future of the CHA and when we can expect The Plan for Transformation to be completed.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio