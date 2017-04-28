× Blackhawks trade Darling to Carolina in exchange for draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired a third-round pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Scott Darling. The third round pick was previously acquired by Carolina from the Ottawa Senators.

“We could count on Scott in any situation as he was always reliable,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “We appreciate his contributions to the Blackhawks organization–including a Stanley Cup Championship team–and we wish him well as he continues his career in Carolina.”

Darling, 28, compiled a 39-17-9 record with a career goals against average of 2.37, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in three seasons with the Blackhawks. He set a career high with 18 wins this past season and his .924 save percentage in 2016-17 was tied for fifth-best in the NHL. A member of the 2015 Stanley Cup Championship team, he was originally signed by the Blackhawks as a free agent on July 1, 2014. Darling was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (153rd overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.