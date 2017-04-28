ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Former United States first lady Michelle Obama smiles during the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 on April 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Obama is making one of her first public speeches at the Orlando Conference since leaving the White House. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Artist Chris Devins: “I thought that I was presenting something wonderful”
Chris Devins is an artist and urban planner, who often creates murals across the city of Chicago, meant to empower its communities. Now, Chris is under fire for blowing up an image of Michelle Obama in which she resembles an Egyptian queen, which he found on a social media site. Listen in and decide whether or not you believe this situation is worthy of a lawsuit after all.