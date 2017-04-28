× Arsenio Hall live on air, The Wip Theater, The Chicago Blues Camp, Scott Stantis and Patti on NBC’s Chicago Fire! | Full Show (April 27th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome famed comedian and all around good guy, Arsenio Hall to the show – See him live at Chicago’s City Winery April 29th at 7:30pm! Then, Chrissy and Bill from The Wip Theater join us to discuss their new theater and the terrific shows they have coming up this month. Finally, Tom Holland and the group from The Chicago Blues Camp delight us with some live blues music and discuss their organization. We also have Chicago Tribune cartoonist and Tribune Editorial Board member, Scott Stantis join us as tonight’s side car guest. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER