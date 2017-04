× Arsenio Hall discusses his legendary career and the impact he had on Late Night TV

Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome famed comedian and all around good guy, Arsenio Hall to the show – See him live at Chicago’s City Winery April 29th at 7:30pm!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER