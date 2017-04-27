Wintrust Business Lunch 4/27/17: Work Spouses, Pre-K Education, & UI Labs
On the eve of Steve’s return to the Business Lunch, Suzanne Muchin stepped in and kicked things of with Bela Gandhi (Founder of Smart Dating Academy) to talk about work spouses. Suzanne also discussed wealth management with Bill Geiger of Geiger Wealth Management, Geoff Nagle (President and CEO of Erikson Institute) to talk about New York’s effort to make pre-k education free, and Caralynn Collens (CEO of UI Labs) to talk about the real possibilities of smart cities, and Chicago is leading the pack.