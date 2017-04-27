× U. of C. prof leads stadium-sized ‘super’ balloon project

HYDE PARK — A University of Chicago professor is one of the leaders of a NASA project that launched a “Super Pressure” balloon this week in search of what she says is “the most energetic cosmic particles that we’ve ever observed.”

The balloon, reportedly “stadium-sized” when fully inflated, features a telescope that will take 400,000 images a second using an ultraviolet camera that scientists at the U of C and around the world will use to study the cosmic rays.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The launch this week from Wanaka Airport in New Zealand was the eighth attempt after seven previous efforts were blocked by weather.