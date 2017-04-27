× “There has rarely been as much as good stuff as there is right now…” Dan Fienberg on the Great State of Current TV

During his last visit, Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print said April would be one of the best television months in history… and he was absolutely right. He joins Nick Digilio to talk about the great shows you can watch now.

They include: Feud, Fargo, Girlboss, Genius, Great News, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Leftovers, The Americans, Better Call Saul, Veep, Silicon Valley and a number of documentaries about the 25th of the L.A. Riots.

