The Opening Bell 4/27/17: Who Will Win From Trump's Tax Plan?

Plenty happened late in the day yesterday including the presentation of President Trumps Tax Plan. Steve first kicked things off by checking in with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of Commercial Real Estate in the Chicago Market). Steve and Greg talked about the boom grocery stores are experiencing, especially the Chicago based Marianos stores. President Trump’s tax reform was presented yesterday as well and Steve chatted with Richard Kaplan (Professor of Law at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with expertise in Accounting, Income Tax, and more) to cover the details of the massive proposed cuts.