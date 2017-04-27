× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.27.17

Should we be allowed to use any type of public establishment’s restrooms for free if we are desperate? Alderman David Moore of the 17th Ward has proposed an ordinance to require that consent in the state of Illinois. Ivanka Trump spoke at a women’s panel in Berlin earlier this week, and public reception wasn’t all positive. Fox News Host Jesse Watters defends Trump in a manner that many view as back-handed, and some listeners disagree. Then, New York Times Senior Economics Correspondent Neil Irwin explains why President Trump’s proposed tax plan doesn’t do much good for the U.S. economy. You weigh in.