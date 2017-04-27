× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-27-17: 2017 NFL Draft Edition

How about this for an eclectic show? On tonight’s episode of the Download, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge, Chicago Bears great Doug Plank and WGN’s Sam Panayotovich break down the Bears controversial selection of North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky in round 1 of the NFL Draft and then we switch gears and chat with famed chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless about his great career and Frontera Grill’s 30th anniversary celebration this weekend.

