× The Carry Out 4-26-17: “C’mon Cleveland Browns, we are counting on you to mess up this whole NFL Draft”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump convening a meeting of Senators to discuss North Korea, Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers announcing that he will not be running for Illinois governor, Governor Rauner trying to get some IDOT employees removed, stocks breaking records today, a giant rabbit dying on a United Airlines flight, a new startup wanting to get hotels to charge by the minute, ESPN laying off a number of employees, Hollywood heading toward a writer’s strike, the Bulls and Celtics squaring off in game 5 of the NBA playoffs, the Bears getting ready to make their first pick in tomorrow’s NFL Draft, the White Sox sweeping the Royals, Cubs going for a sweep in Pittsburgh and a controversy brewing in Algonquin over the mayor’s Facebook post.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio