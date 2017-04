× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.27.17: Celebrating 100 days

Today’s show was jam-packed with politics, entertainment and social awareness. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady, Rick Pearson and Eric Adelstein all weigh in on President Trump’s first 100 days. The Navy Seal that killed Bin Laden, Rob O’Neill, is a can’t miss interview. Dean Richards talks about the loss of Jonathan Demme. And the cast of Mary Poppins gives us a spoon full of sugar!