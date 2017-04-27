WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Education Federalism Executive Order that will pull the federal government out of K-12 education, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: President Trump nears 100 days and we celebrate theater in Chicago!
Paul is joined by Brad Bannon, a Democratic political strategist who breaks down what we’ve seen from our 45th President Trump over his first 100 days. And, Paul gets excited about Chicago theater with League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clap.