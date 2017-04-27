Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin takes a question in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, where he discussed President Donald Trump tax proposals. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Neil Irwin: The President is dealing with a “Constellation of different entities” in his tax plan
Yesterday, President Trump unveiled his page-long tax cut proposal. New York Times Senior Economics Correspondent Neil Irwin explains why this cut would not be that much of a benefit to U.S. economy, and why its method is not plausible.