× Journalist Jim Ryan: Hilarious Arsenio Hall, The Rolling Stones Exhibit and Prince’s Revolution

Journalist Jim Ryan joins Nick Digilio to talk about his hilarious interview with Arsenio Hall for his Chicago at Night blog and his Daily Herald article about the new Rolling Stones exhibit! Plus his review of The Revolution’s show at the Metro a year after Prince’s passing.

