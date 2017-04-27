× Jesse W. Johnson: Neil Young, Loving Vinyl and Dancing to Phil Collins in Your Underwear

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Jesse. W. Johnson!

In this conversation they discuss his love for Neil Young, his love of vinyl and his love of Phil Collins as a kid.

Jesse and his band Coyote Scream will be performing songs from his upcoming album tonight / Thursday night April 27th at Quenchers. For more information, click here.

