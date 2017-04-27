× Jerry Mickelson and Paul Natkin: ‘Exhibitionism’ at Navy Pier

Jerry Mickelson is the Founder of Jam Productions. Paul Natkin is a legendary photographer who toured with The Rolling Stones. They join Bill and Wendy in the studio to tell them about the new Rolling Stones exhibit at Navy Pier entitles ‘Exhibitionism’.

