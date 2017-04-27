× Gilbert Gottfried leaves Bill and Wendy cracking up!

He’s back! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the very funny Gilbert Gottfried! They talk about the new documentary about him, ‘Life, Animated’, his family life, he shares his Norm Macdonald impression, and much more.

