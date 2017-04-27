× Chef Rick Bayless: “I have always been a storyteller and I like to start the stories with food”

Celebrity chef, author, restaurateur, educator, television and podcast personality Rick Bayless joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, the 30th anniversary celebration of his beloved Frontera Grill, the emotions that come up when celebrating an anniversary like this, what it was like opening a restaurant in Chicago back in the late ’80’s, how the River North neighborhood has changed over the years, the challenges of running a chef-owned restaurant back in 1987, wanting to capture the real flavors of Mexico, where his love of Mexican cuisine and culture came from, the amount of time it takes to fully understand the complexities that go into making authentic Mexican food, the importance of finding the right people to work in his restaurants, the challenges that go along with expanding his empire, the collaborative nature of his restaurants, making sure his voice and vision are being communicated to the guest, trying to tell the story of his food and what he thinks of the current culinary scene in Chicago.

