× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

When you go to the grocery store each week, you probably don’t think about the real estate value of the building. Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of Commercial Real Estate in the Chicago Market) definitely looks at them that way. Steve chatted with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader about the latest commercial real estate news, including how Mariano’s grocery stores are thriving in the time where brick and mortars are continuously questioned.