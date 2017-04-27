Associated Bank Market Outlook: 4/27/17

Posted 6:18 AM, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17AM, April 27, 2017

On April 27, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week is released today
  • March Durable Goods Data is released today as well
  • Freddie Mac reports this week’s average mortgage rates
  • National Association of Realtors issues its pending home sales for March
  • Ford, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, UPS, Union Pacific, Comcast, and more report first quarter earnings through out the day

 