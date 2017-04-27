MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Alderman David Moore: It’s common courtesy to allow public use of your business’s bathrooms
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Alderman David Moore of the 17th Ward has proposed an ordinance that would allow free access to the public for Illinois establishments’ bathrooms. He describes the sight in a Chicago Subway store that inspired the ordinance. But not everyone agrees with the Alderman. Listeners weigh in.