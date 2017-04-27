× Adam Hoge on the Bears first round draft pick: “I believe Mitchell Trubisky has the tools to become a very good NFL quarterback”

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge, Chicago Bears great Doug Plank and Sam Panayotovich from WGN Sports join Justin to break down the Bears selection (after a trade to move up one spot!) of North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft. Is Mitchell Trubisky the Bears franchise QB of the future? Or will this be one of the biggest busts in Bears history? Either way, this will be a defining moment in Ryan Pace’s tenure as the Bears GM.

