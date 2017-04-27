× A look into the Budget Debate, Abortion Legislation and more with Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, Rep. Anne Moeller, The Itunes Psychic and more! | Full Show (April 26th)

On tonight’s show we take a look into the Budget Debate, Abortion Legislation and more with Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. We continue the political conversation with Rep. Anne Moeller who recently passed a bill regarding equal pay and the effect it will have on the state. Then, strategic problem solver, Rashid Brown joins us to discuss how to combat working in a hostile working environment and the recent Fox News fallouts. Finally, we bring on Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and explains their future all from the music they’ve been listening to!

