× 9th Annual Food Fight for Scleroderma

The Executive Director of the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, Stephanie Somers Gresh and Amanda Puck, who is the Director of Strategic Brand Management for Mariano’s, stopped by the studio to talk about a really cool, fun event coming up that benefits the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago.

Three popular chefs from Chicago will compete in the 9th Annual Food Fight for Scleroderma on Sunday, May 7th at AceBounce in Chicago. The event raises money for the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago. It’s a guaranteed good time. For more information or tickets go HERE.