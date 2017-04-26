× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/26/17: Chicago in 2050, Sib’s Breakfast Club, & Volunteering

Have you ever thought about what Chicago will look like in 2050? The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has. Jon Hansen sat in for Steve Bertrand and chatted with Liz Schuh (Part of Policy and Programming at CMAP) detailing what the city is doing to innovate the city for the future. Jon then looked at the small businesses in Chicago and Sibyle Holloway is helping foster the local business perspective during Sib’s Breakfast Club, a monthly meet up at Yasmin Curtis’s Bronzeville restaurant, “Two Fish“, and Jon shed some light on National Volunteer Week with Michelle Covington (Director of Volunteer Engagement at the Greater Chicago Food Depository) to talk about their constant need for volunteering as hunger never stops.