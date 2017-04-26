× WGN Bears insider Adam Hoge: The Bears have three names in mind for their third overall pick

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by our very own Bears insider, Adam Hoge. They talk Jay Cutler and where he may end up, who the Bears may pick with their #3 overall pick, trading said pick, what we can expect from them in 2017, and more.

