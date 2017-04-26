Was Simon the giant Continental rabbit destined for Johnny Depp’s home?

Posted 6:35 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, April 27, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor Johnny Depp accepts the Favorite Movie Icon award onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead a Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell in a conversation about a giant Continental rabbit that died in route to a celebrity in Iowa. Simon the rabbit was flying on a United Airlines flight from the UK but died while on the ground at an O’Hare kennel. The breeder says the rabbit was destined for a celebrity and was likely to become the world’s largest rabbit. Roe and company also speculate as to who the famous owner-to-be is.

