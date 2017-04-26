Was Simon the giant Continental rabbit destined for Johnny Depp’s home?
Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead a Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell in a conversation about a giant Continental rabbit that died in route to a celebrity in Iowa. Simon the rabbit was flying on a United Airlines flight from the UK but died while on the ground at an O’Hare kennel. The breeder says the rabbit was destined for a celebrity and was likely to become the world’s largest rabbit. Roe and company also speculate as to who the famous owner-to-be is.
