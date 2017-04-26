× Top Five@5 (4/26/17): Scott Baio has a theory about why people are mad at him, Trump’s tax plan debuts, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 25th, 2017:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explains his plan for reforming the U.S. tax code, Bill O’Reilly’s protege Jess Waters is in hot water for a joke about Ivanka Trump, Scott Baio blames liberals for the backlash he’s received over allegations he made concerning the death of Erin Moran, Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme is remembered, and L.A. Clippers’ star Chris Paul embarrasses a reporter for asking a foolish question.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3344803/3344803_2017-04-26-184903.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

