Top Five@5 (4/26/17): Scott Baio has a theory about why people are mad at him, Trump’s tax plan debuts, and more…

Posted 6:26 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:29PM, April 27, 2017

Actor Scott Baio speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 25th, 2017:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explains his plan for reforming the U.S. tax code, Bill O’Reilly’s protege Jess Waters is in hot water for a joke about Ivanka Trump, Scott Baio blames liberals for the backlash he’s received over allegations he made concerning the death of Erin Moran, Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme is remembered, and L.A. Clippers’ star Chris Paul embarrasses a reporter for asking a foolish question.

