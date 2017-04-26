× The Opening Bell 4/26/17: Ensuring Schools Have National Brand Power

Brands are one of the most important aspects in today’s visual culture. Steve discussed with Trish Rubin (Pres. of EdVentures Group & author of “BrandED: Tell Your Story, Build Relationships, and Empower Learning”) about how schools can reshape communities by the way we look at them. Steve also brought up the BP oil spill that happened just over seven years ago, and finally we know how much it cost to clean up. Kevin Boyle (Professor at the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech University) co-authored a study breaking down the $17.2 billion in damages.