The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.26.17
On today’s show, John pays tribute to Director Jonathan Demme, who passed away at 73. His credits include “Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia.” An Illinois Republican state representative proposes a bill that will publicly shame Illinois lawmakers who delay filing their taxes. John gets your thoughts on that. Then, author Elisabeth Rosenthal presents her research on the American system of healthcare in An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. And, finally, CNN Money Senior Writer and Editor Heather Long explains President Trump’s one-page-long proposal to cut taxes.