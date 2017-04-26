× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-26-17

We have a great Wednesday show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us why City Treasurer Kurt Summers decided against running for governor, “Ask Amy” columnist and best-selling author Amy Dickinson chats about her new book, “Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Coming Home,” we get to know Chicago hip hop artist Dally Auston and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

