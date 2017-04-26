× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “I think it’s very likely were not going to see a budget before the 2018 election”

It’s Wednesday so that means Mike Fourcher of The Daily Line is here to get us up to speed on all the local political stories that are making news. Tonight, Mike talks about Treasurer Kurt Summers announcing he won’t be running for Illinois governor, how the gubernatorial candidates are courting the African-American voters in the state and the continuing fight over the state budget and CPS funding.

