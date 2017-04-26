× The Carry Out 4-25-17: “You get the feeling that Trump ran for president not to ‘Make America Great Again’ but to make America tax him less”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include some movement happening on the Illinois budget impasse, the women’s march happening in Springfield, President Trump wanting to cut the corporate tax to 15 percent, Trump signaling he’s giving up on trying to get the border wall paid for in his budget, the parent company of Jewel-Osco wanting to buy Whole Foods, property value coming down at Trump Tower, the Bulls preparing for their playoff game against the Celtics, the Blackhawks making some changes after their early exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Cubs taking on the Bucs in Pittsburgh, the Sox playing the Royals, the Bears getting their draft board in order, Jay Cutler saying he doesn’t want to retire, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing his retirement and the passing of Chicago theater legend Martha Lavey.

