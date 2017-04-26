Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Senior economic adviser to candidate Trump, Stephen Moore explains the president’s tax reform plan

Posted 6:48 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25AM, April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) and National Economic Director Gary Cohn speak about President Trump's new tax reform plan, at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chicago native, Heritage Foundation economist, and the architect behind President Trump’s economic agenda, Stephen Moore joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain how the president’s plan for reforming the U.S. tax code will lead to more jobs, increase revenue, and slash corporate tax rates.

