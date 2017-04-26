× Senior economic adviser to candidate Trump, Stephen Moore explains the president’s tax reform plan

Chicago native, Heritage Foundation economist, and the architect behind President Trump’s economic agenda, Stephen Moore joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain how the president’s plan for reforming the U.S. tax code will lead to more jobs, increase revenue, and slash corporate tax rates.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3344833/3344833_2017-04-26-200833.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

