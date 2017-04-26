× Park named for late Chicago Bear Brian Piccolo coming to North Beverly

BEVERLY — The Chicago Bears announced plans for park named for the late Brian Piccolo Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Piccolo Park will be built on the same block where the former Bear running back once lived — near the 91st Street Metra depot in North Beverly. There is no timeline on the project, said Margot Burke Holland, executive director of the Beverly Area Planning Association.

Traci Piccolo-Dolby, the middle of Brian and Joy Piccolo’s three daughters, was also on hand for the announcement that went on to name Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy and running back Jordan Howard as winners of the 2016 Piccolo Award.

