Lowbrow Aloha: Putting classic "lowbrow" pop-culture on display

Artist and tiki-culture enthusiast David Krys returns to the show to talk with Dave Hoekstra about his latest Lowbrow Aloha show, whih gives an outlet to local artists and craftspeople, with a focus on tiki art and classic “lowbrow” pop-culture items. They talk about the show’s venue Hala Kahiki (2834 River Rd. in River Grove) and its place in Chicagoland’s drink culture, the growing craft cocktail movement throughout the tiki bar scene, and more.