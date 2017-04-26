× Hometown Voices with The Beat at RJ’s Eatery in Lindenhurst on May 20th

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

It’s the next stop on the Allstate Hometown Voices tour!

Follow The Beat out to Lindenhurst on Saturday, May 20th from 4pm to 7pm. Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Harry Teinowitz will be broadcasting live from RJ’s Eatery. You’ll hear the latest stories about all your favorite sports teams.

RJ’s Eatery is located at 1913 E. Grand Avenue in Lindenhurst.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Lindenhurst is presented by Allstate agent Priscilla Callans.

Priscilla Callans is the owner of the AP Agency in Antioch. Priscilla has been an Allstate agent for 14 years. Her agency focuses on protecting the assets of her customers by providing reviews to make sure they have the right insurance coverage customized to their individual needs. The agency provides auto, home, condo, life and financial products.

Throughout her career with Allstate, Priscilla has won numerous awards for providing outstanding customer service and exceeding business expectations. She is a Premier Service agent, which is bestowed upon less than one-third of the agency force, multi-year Honor Ring, Closer Club, Agency of the Year, National Conference, Circle of Champions and Inner Circle Elite award recipient. She has also been the Midwest Region’s prestigious Ray Lynch Award nominee twice, which is a recognition of her commitment to community service.

Priscilla’s primary focus has always been her customers and she truly prides herself on providing an amazing customer experience to everyone that comes in contact with the agency. Instrumental to the agency’s success are her longtime staff members Debbie Porter and Asheigh Porter and, together, they are all involved in volunteering in Antioch and the surrounding communities.

Priscilla and her husband Steve Callans, who is also an Allstate agent in Lakemoor, are both licensed in Illinois and Wisconsin to provide auto, home, business and life insurance and also provide assistance to help customers achieve their retirement goals. Priscilla and Steve have five children and have been Lake County residents for over 25 years. Both are proud to represent Allstate.

Callans is excited to provide this grant to Open Arms Food Pantry in Antioch. She and her husband believe that everyone should have access to basic needs like food and have been longtime supporters of the Open Arms Food Pantry with grants, donations and time spent helping at the facility. Priscilla and Steve have also been able to provide grants to the Northern Illinois Food Bank as well.

Priscilla Callans’ AP Agency is located at 1486 Main Street in Antioch. Contact her at 847-495-9100 or pcallans@allstate.com.