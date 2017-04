× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 89: Final NFL Thoughts, Predictions

The NFL Draft is finally here and Hoge and Jahns are ready to provide their final thoughts and predictions on what the Bears will do at No. 3 overall. Spoiler: They aren’t buying the QB talk. Bears GM Ryan Pace also spoke to the media at Halas Hall and you can hear his entire pre-draft press conference in this episode.