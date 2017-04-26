× Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Heyman warns President Trump about starting a trade war with Canada

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump’s recent comments on Canadian trade and a tariff imposed on Canadian soft lumber are dangerous for the Great Lakes region and the U.S. economy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3344762/3344762_2017-04-26-170602.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

