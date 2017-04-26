Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Heyman warns President Trump about starting a trade war with Canada

Posted 6:42 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:48PM, April 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump speaks after touring Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, April 18, 2017, prior to signing the Buy American, Hire American Executive Order. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump’s recent comments on Canadian trade and a tariff imposed on Canadian soft lumber are dangerous for the Great Lakes region and the U.S. economy.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​