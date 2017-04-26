Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Heyman warns President Trump about starting a trade war with Canada
Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump’s recent comments on Canadian trade and a tariff imposed on Canadian soft lumber are dangerous for the Great Lakes region and the U.S. economy.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720